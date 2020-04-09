Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Adrian Clayborn.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Kamalei Correa on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Cameron Crotty to a three-year contract.
CSU NORTHRIDGE — Named Victor Garcia men’s soccer lead assistant and Milan Radovic men’s soccer assistant coach.
