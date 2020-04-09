Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Adrian Clayborn.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB Kamalei Correa on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Cameron Crotty to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

CSU NORTHRIDGE — Named Victor Garcia men’s soccer lead assistant and Milan Radovic men’s soccer assistant coach.

