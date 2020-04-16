Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

April 16, 2020
 
BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Announced the hiring of Senior Director of Development Will Chriscoe.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Spenser Young.

SOCCER
U.S. Soccer Federation

Fired chief administrative officer Brian Remedi and chief talent and inclusion officer Tonya Wallach.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Announced men’s basketball F Ty Brewer has transfered from SE Louisiana.

MIDDLE TENNESEE — Announced men’s basketball G Dontrell Shuler has transfered from Charleston Southern.

ST. JOHN’S — Signed men’s basketball F Arnaldo Toro.

