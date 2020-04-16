Thursday’s Transactions

USA BASEBALL — Announced the hiring of Senior Director of Development Will Chriscoe.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Spenser Young.
|SOCCER
|U.S. Soccer Federation
Fired chief administrative officer Brian Remedi and chief talent and inclusion officer Tonya Wallach.
ETSU — Announced men’s basketball F Ty Brewer has transfered from SE Louisiana.
MIDDLE TENNESEE — Announced men’s basketball G Dontrell Shuler has transfered from Charleston Southern.
ST. JOHN’S — Signed men’s basketball F Arnaldo Toro.
