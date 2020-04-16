Thursday’s Transactions

USA BASEBALL — Announced the hiring of Senior Director of Development Will Chriscoe.
NBA — Signed High School G Jalen Green to new NBA/G League professional pathway program.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-sign DB Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract.
NEW ENDLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced RB Matt Breida has signed his one-year tender.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Spenser Young.
|SOCCER
|U.S. Soccer Federation
Fired chief administrative officer Brian Remedi and chief talent and inclusion officer Tonya Wallach.
AUSTIN PEAY — Athletics Department announced the hiring of Assistant Director of Athletics and Chief Financial Officer Tim Knavel.
ETSU — Announced men’s basketball F Ty Brewer has transferred from SE Louisiana.
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced men’s basketball C Theo Akwuba has transferred from Portland.
MIDDLE TENNESEE — Announced men’s basketball G Dontrell Shuler has transferred from Charleston Southern.
ST. JOHN’S — Signed men’s basketball F Arnaldo Toro.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.