Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Announced the hiring of Senior Director of Development Will Chriscoe.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

NBA — Signed High School G Jalen Green to new NBA/G League professional pathway program.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-sign DB Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract.

NEW ENDLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced RB Matt Breida has signed his one-year tender.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Spenser Young.

SOCCER U.S. Soccer Federation

Fired chief administrative officer Brian Remedi and chief talent and inclusion officer Tonya Wallach.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Athletics Department announced the hiring of Assistant Director of Athletics and Chief Financial Officer Tim Knavel.

ETSU — Announced men’s basketball F Ty Brewer has transferred from SE Louisiana.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced men’s basketball C Theo Akwuba has transferred from Portland.

MIDDLE TENNESEE — Announced men’s basketball G Dontrell Shuler has transferred from Charleston Southern.

ST. JOHN’S — Signed men’s basketball F Arnaldo Toro.

