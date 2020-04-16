Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

April 16, 2020 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Announced the hiring of Senior Director of Development Will Chriscoe.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

NBA — Signed High School G Jalen Green to NBA/G League professional pathway program.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-sign DB Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced RB Matt Breida has signed his one-year tender.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Spenser Young.

SOCCER
U.S. Soccer Federation

Fired chief administrative officer Brian Remedi and chief talent and inclusion officer Tonya Wallach.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Athletics Department announced the hiring of Assistant Director of Athletics and Chief Financial Officer Tim Knavel.

ETSU — Announced men’s basketball F Ty Brewer has transferred from SE Louisiana.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced men’s basketball C Theo Akwuba has transferred from Portland.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced men’s basketball G Dontrell Shuler has transferred from Charleston Southern.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

ST. JOHN’S — Signed men’s basketball F Arnaldo Toro.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals