Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year qualifying offer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed T Leo Koloamatangi, K Sam Ficken and LB’s B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu.

HOCKEY Ontario Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Jonathan Melee.

COLLEGE

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced men’s basketball G Jack Forrest has transferred from Columbia. Signed F Jadrian Tracy.

