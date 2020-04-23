Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

April 23, 2020 7:05 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year qualifying offer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed T Leo Koloamatangi, K Sam Ficken and LB’s B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu.

HOCKEY
Ontario Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Jonathan Melee.

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE — Announced the hiring of Assistant Women’s Basketball coach Tony Greene.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced men’s basketball G Jack Forrest has transferred from Columbia. Signed F Jadrian Tracy.

