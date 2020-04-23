Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year qualifying offer.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-digned WR Keelan Cole.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed CD Johnson Bademosi.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed T Leo Koloamatangi, K Sam Ficken and LB’s B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu.
|HOCKEY
|Ontario Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Jonathan Melee.
MARQUETTE — Announced the hiring of assistant women’s basketball coach Tony Greene.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Announced men’s basketball G Jack Forrest has transferred from Columbia. Signed F Jadrian Tracy.
