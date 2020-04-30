Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Keishawn Bierria and DL Lyndon Johnson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Trystan Colon-Castillo, QB Tyler Huntley and K Nick Vogel.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Andy Dalton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Taco Charlton.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Senorise Perry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Samuel Bolduc to a three-year entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND — Agreed to terms with D Adam Brubacher.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with M Marky Delgado on a long-term contract.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Signed men’s basketball F Modestas Kancleris.

SETON HALL — Announced women’s basketball G Mya Bembry has transferred from Penn State and G Curtessa Dean has transferred from Trinity Valley CC.

WAKE FOREST — Named Steve Forbes men’s head basketball coach.

