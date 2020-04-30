Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Keishawn Bierria and DL Lyndon Johnson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Trystan Colon-Castillo, QB Tyler Huntley and K Nick Vogel.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Andy Dalton.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Taco Charlton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed free agents; DL Beau Allen, WR’s Damiere Byrd and Marqise Lee, LB Brandon Copeland, DB’s Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips, QB Brian Hoyer and FB Dan Vitale.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Rysen John and DE Dana Levine. Released DE Kevin Wilkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Senorise Perry on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Samuel Bolduc on a three-year entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND — Agreed to terms with D Adam Brubacher.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with M Marky Delgado on a long-term contract.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Signed men’s basketball F Modestas Kancleris.

SETON HALL — Announced women’s basketball G Mya Bembry has transferred from Penn State and G Curtessa Dean has transferred from Trinity Valley CC.

WAKE FOREST — Named Steve Forbes men’s head basketball coach.

