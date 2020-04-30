Thursday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Keishawn Bierria and DL Lyndon Johnson.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Trystan Colon-Castillo, QB Tyler Huntley and K Nick Vogel.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Andy Dalton.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Taco Charlton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed free agents; DL Beau Allen, WR’s Damiere Byrd and Marqise Lee, LB Brandon Copeland, DB’s Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips, QB Brian Hoyer and FB Dan Vitale.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed undrafted free agents; TE Rysen John and DE Dana Levine. Released DE Kevin Wilkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Senorise Perry on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Samuel Bolduc on a three-year entry-level contract.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND — Agreed to terms with D Adam Brubacher.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
TORONTO FC — Agreed to terms with M Marky Delgado on a long-term contract.
CREIGHTON — Signed men’s basketball F Modestas Kancleris.
SETON HALL — Announced women’s basketball G Mya Bembry has transferred from Penn State and G Curtessa Dean has transferred from Trinity Valley CC.
WAKE FOREST — Named Steve Forbes men’s head basketball coach.
