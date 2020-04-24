Titans take Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are looking to improve the protection of quarterback Ryan Tannehill so they drafted offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall.

The Titans stayed in their NFL draft spot for a second straight year Thursday night, and general manager Jon Robinson selected his second right tackle in his five drafts with this team. Jack Conklin, an All Pro as a rookie, was Robinson’s first selection for the Titans in 2016 but left for Cleveland as a free agent in March.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Wilson is the seventh offensive tackle selected by this franchise in the first round in its history.

Robinson already has Tannehill, the AP NFL comeback player of the year and last season’s passer rating leader, signed for four years. Robinson also tagged NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry as the Titans’ franchise player, and the first running back to run for at least 180 yards in three straight games.

The Titans signed veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly to a three-year extension in March to replace Conklin, though Wilson now will have a chance to push for that job.

Tennessee still has six selections over the final two days of the draft to address needs at cornerback, running back and wide receiver, though the Titans have no picks in either the fourth or sixth rounds.

The Titans are coming off their fourth straight winning season capped by a postseason run on the road through New England and Baltimore got them to Kansas City for the AFC championship where they lost 35-24.

Tennessee returns nine of the 11 starters from that conference title game, losing only right tackle Jack Conklin as a free agent to Cleveland and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to Minnesota. But the Titans signed wide receiver Adam Humphries as a free agent last March, and he should fill the third slot if he stays healthy. A.J. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving.

The Titans need a backup for Henry after releasing veteran Dion Lewis before free agency opened. They ranked third in the NFL averaging 138.9 yards rushing with an offense that ranked third in points (30.4) and yards (406.2) per game over the final 10 games after Tennessee benched Marcus Mariota for Tannehill.

Tennessee signed outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. to a one-year deal, betting he can resemble the player who led the NFL in 2016 with 15 1/2 sacks under coach Mike Vrabel. Robinson also said Monday that the Titans probably would circle back with free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after the draft.

They also need to replace veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, who started every game he played for Tennessee the past three seasons. He’s now a free agent, and the draft is the cheapest option right now on a defense that ranked 24th allowing 255 yards passing a game.

Tennessee already has a lot of money invested in its secondary in safeties Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro along with veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Titans also must decide soon whether to pick up the fifth-year option for cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, the 18th pick overall in 2017, who has started 39 of 43 games.

