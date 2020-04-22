Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tokyo Olympic staffer tests positive for coronavirus

April 22, 2020 1:06 am
 
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — A staff member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo organizers issued a statement Wednesday saying it was a male employee in his 30s who worked at the headquarters building in a part of Tokyo known as Harumi.

Organizers said he was in quarantine at home and gave no further details.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last month until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee employs about 3,500 people, and organizers say about 90% have been working from home for the last several weeks.

Advertisement

Organizers said the area in which he worked would be disinfected, and people who worked nearby have been told to stay home.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, but questions persist if that will be possible in light of the pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon