Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tony Lewis, co-developer of cricket’s DLS method, dies

April 2, 2020 7:57 am
 
1 min read
      

Tony Lewis, the co-developer of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used in cricket for calculating target scores in weather-affected limited-overs matches, has died. He was aged 78.

The International Cricket Council confirmed the news on Thursday, the day after Lewis died.

Lewis and fellow mathematician Frank Duckworth developed the Duckworth-Lewis method after South Africa’s winning target in the 1992 Cricket World Cup semifinal against England was farcically reduced from 22 runs off 13 balls to 21 runs off one ball.

Their system for a fairer target was first used in 1997, and adopted by the ICC in 1999 before that year’s World Cup. He and Duckworth were appointed as Members of the Order of the British Empire in 2010 for services to cricket.

Advertisement

“Tony’s contribution to cricket is huge,” ICC general manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement. “His contribution to the game of cricket will be remembered for years to come and we send our condolences to his family and friends.”

After Lewis and Duckworth retired, Australian professor Steven Stern became the custodian of the calculation in 2014 and it became known as the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Lewis graduated in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University, and retired as lecturer of quantitative research methods from Oxford Brookes University.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|2 FPDS: A Guide to Competitive...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA stands on forefront of technology battling pandemics

Today in History

1970: President Nixon signs law requiring surgeon general warnings on cigarettes