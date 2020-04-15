Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Touted guard Earl Timberlake signs with Miami Hurricanes

April 15, 2020 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly recruited guard Earl Timberlake has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes, helping their chances to stage a turnaround next season.

The 6-foot-6 Timberlake is widely considered among the top 50 prospects in the nation, and No. 1 in Maryland. He averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior for DeMatha Catholic, which has produced more than a dozen NBA players.

Timberlake will join incoming freshman Matt Cross and transfer Nysier Brooks as Miami newcomers. The Hurricanes went 15-16 this season, and coach Jim Larranaga has endured back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1991-93 at Bowling Green.

“When you add Earl, Matt and Nysier Brooks to our roster, we have size, skill and a toughness that will allow us to compete with the best teams in the ACC,” Larranaga said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain