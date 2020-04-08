Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Track world championships rescheduled for July 2022

April 8, 2020 9:56 am
 
2 min read
      

MONACO (AP) — The track world championships were rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022, on Wednesday, the first major sports event to be repositioned in the wake of the 12-month postponement of the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which draws around 1,800 athletes from more than 200 countries, will still be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, which was expanded and remodeled for the event that was originally supposed to take place in August 2021.

Instead of simply pushing back the worlds by a year, the new dates were chosen to coordinate with other major events set for 2022. The Commonwealth Games, which draws athletes from more than 70 countries in a wide array of sports, are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 7. The European track championships are set for Aug. 11-21.

“This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

Advertisement

It will mark the first outdoor world championships held in the United States, and will be the first worlds to be held in an even-numbered year. They had been held in odd numbered years since they started in 1983.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

The delay sets up track and field for a long stretch of yearly major events: The Olympics in 2021, worlds in 2022, then again in 2023 (in Budapest), followed by the Paris Olympics in 2024 and another world championships at a site still to be determined in 2025.

“It would offer athletics center stage at a very public point of the year,” World Athletics president Seb Coe said in an interview last month. “So let’s look at it from a slightly optimistic way of being able to punch our sport into the homes of many more people over a four-year consecutive cycle.”

Coe came under criticism when Eugene was awarded the event because of his ties to sportswear company Nike, which was founded there.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USGC ensures safe, efficient marine transportation during pandemic

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"