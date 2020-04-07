Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

April 7, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Named RHP Michael Nix team’s pitching coach and signed to team’s active roster.

COLLEGE

CHESTNUT HILL — Announced resignation of men’s basketball head coach Jesse Balcer.

FORDHAM — Named Kenny Anunike football defensive line coach.

UNC ASHEVILLE — Announced resignation of women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Kirkpatrick Brown. Named Holly Brown women’s basketball head coach.

