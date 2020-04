By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP’s Matt Dermody, Henry Owens and RHP Kyle Martin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OL Kenny Wiggins.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Donald Parham.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed G Mike Iupati to a one-year contract.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.