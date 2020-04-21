Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Frontier League

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Joey Pulido and C Marshall Rich.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Brittany Boyd.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB’s Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Jonathan Ledbetter.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Tye Smith on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Arvin Atwal.

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Vasili Demchenko to a one-year contract.

