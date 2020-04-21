Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Transactions

April 21, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Frontier League

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Joey Pulido and C Marshall Rich.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Brittany Boyd.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB’s Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DE Jonathan Ledbetter.

Advertisement

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded TE Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Tye Smith on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Arvin Atwal.

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed G Vasili Demchenko to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

PEPPERDINE — Signed men’s baseball RHP Brandon Llewellyn.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon