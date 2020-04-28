Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed rookie free agent OL Justin Gooseberry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed rookie free agent K Nick Vogel.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed rookie free agents CB Isaiah Brown, OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed rookie free agent DL Myles Adams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with college free agents; DL, Lee Autry, OL, Dieter Eiselen, LB, Keandre Jones, LB, LaCale London, LB, Ledarius Mack, RB, Napoleon Maxwell DL, Trevon McSwain, RB, Artavis Pierce, LB, Rashad Smith, OL, Badara Traore, WR, Ahmad Wagner.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed free agents RB Benny LeMay, CB Jovante Moffatt, OL Drake Dorbeck.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed rookie free agents DE LaDarius Hamilton, DT Garrett Marino.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed 1 year contract with DL Christian Covington.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; TE Hunter Bryant, S Jeremiah Dinson, S Jalen Elliott, S Bobby Price, FB Luke Sellers, P Arryn Siposs, LS Steven Wirtel.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed rookie free agent OL Elex Woodworth.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed rookie free agent RB/WR De’Michael Harris.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released P Dustin Colquitt, signed rookie free agent LB Omari Cobb.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed rookie free agent FB Bobby Holly, OL Josh Dunlop.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed rookie free agent DL Eric Banks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed rookie free agent DE Tyshun Render.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed rookie free agents QB J’Mar Smith, DT Courtney Wallace.

PITTSBURGH STEALERS — Signed rookie free agent DB James Pierre.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed rookie free agent RB Anthony Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Signed rookie free agent OL Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed rookie free agents DL Teair Tart.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League — Signed G Daishen Nix.

College

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA,LAS VEGAS LADY REBELS — Named Roman Owem, Mia Bell and Nneka Enemkpali as assistant coaches.

