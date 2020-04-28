Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Transactions

April 28, 2020 3:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed rookie free agent OL Justin Gooseberry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed rookie free agent K Nick Vogel.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed rookie free agents CB Isaiah Brown, OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed rookie free agent DL Myles Adams.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with college free agents; DL, Lee Autry, OL, Dieter Eiselen, LB, Keandre Jones, LB, LaCale London, LB, Ledarius Mack, RB, Napoleon Maxwell DL, Trevon McSwain, RB, Artavis Pierce, LB, Rashad Smith, OL, Badara Traore, WR, Ahmad Wagner.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed free agents RB Benny LeMay, CB Jovante Moffatt, OL Drake Dorbeck.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed rookie free agents DE LaDarius Hamilton, DT Garrett Marino.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed 1 year contract with DL Christian Covington.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; TE Hunter Bryant, S Jeremiah Dinson, S Jalen Elliott, S Bobby Price, FB Luke Sellers, P Arryn Siposs, LS Steven Wirtel.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed rookie free agent OL Elex Woodworth.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed rookie free agent RB/WR De’Michael Harris.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released P Dustin Colquitt, signed rookie free agent LB Omari Cobb.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed rookie free agent FB Bobby Holly, OL Josh Dunlop.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed rookie free agent DL Eric Banks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed rookie free agent DE Tyshun Render.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed rookie free agents QB J’Mar Smith, DT Courtney Wallace.

PITTSBURGH STEALERS — Signed rookie free agent DB James Pierre.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed rookie free agent RB Anthony Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Signed rookie free agent OL Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed rookie free agents DL Teair Tart.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League — Signed G Daishen Nix.

College

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA,LAS VEGAS LADY REBELS — Named Roman Owem, Mia Bell and Nneka Enemkpali as assistant coaches.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction