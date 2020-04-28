Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed rookie free agent OL Justin Gooseberry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to term with OL D.J. Fluker. Signed rookie free agent K Nick Vogel.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed rookie free agents CB Isaiah Brown, OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed rookie free agent DL Myles Adams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL John Jenkins.Agreed to terms with college free agents; DL, Lee Autry, OL, Dieter Eiselen, LB, Keandre Jones, LB, LaCale London, LB, Ledarius Mack, RB, Napoleon Maxwell DL, Trevon McSwain, RB, Artavis Pierce, LB, Rashad Smith, OL, Badara Traore, WR, Ahmad Wagner.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed RB Samaje Perine and LB Austin Calitro off waivers from Jacksonville. Agreed to terms with rookie free agents; DT Tyler Clark, G Clay Cordasco, DT Trey Dishon, DE Kendall Futrell, OT Josh Knipfel, LB Michael Spears, CB Isiah Swann, WR Scotty Washington, RB Devwah Whaley and TE Mitchell Wilcox.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed free agents RB Benny LeMay, CB Jovante Moffatt, OL Drake Dorbeck.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed rookie free agents DE LaDarius Hamilton, DT Garrett Marino.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed 1 year contract with DL Christian Covington.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; TE Hunter Bryant, S Jeremiah Dinson, S Jalen Elliott, S Bobby Price, FB Luke Sellers, P Arryn Siposs, LS Steven Wirtel.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed rookie free agent OL Elex Woodworth.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed rookie free agent RB/WR De’Michael Harris.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released P Dustin Colquitt, signed rookie free agent LB Omari Cobb.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed rookie free agent FB Bobby Holly, OL Josh Dunlop.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed rookie free agent DL Eric Banks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed rookie free agent DE Tyshun Render.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed rookie free agents QB J’Mar Smith, DT Courtney Wallace.

PITTSBURGH STEALERS — Signed rookie free agent DB James Pierre, DB Trajan Bandy and LB John Houston.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed undrafted rookie free agents QB Broc Rutter, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB JaMycal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Chris Finke, DL Darrion Daniels, LB Jonas Griffith, LB/S Ronnell Perkins, S Jared Mayden and CB DeMarkus Acy, TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed rookie free agent RB Anthony Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS — Signed rookie free agent OL Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed rookie free agents DL Teair Tart.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; QB Steven Montez, WR Johnathon Johnson, Isaiah Wright and TE Thaddeus Moss.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League — Signed G Daishen Nix.

Womens National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tayler Hill.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Matias Maccelli to a three-year entry-level contract.

College

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA,LAS VEGAS LADY REBELS — Named Roman Owen, Mia Bell and Nneka Enemkpali as assistant basketball coaches.

