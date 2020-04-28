Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent OL Justin Gooseberry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Exercised the fifth-year option on CB Marlon Humphrey. Agreed to term with OL D.J. Fluker. Signed undrafted undrafted rookie free agents K Nick Vogel.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed undrafted undrafted rookie free agents; CB Isaiah Brown, OL Brandon Walton.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent DL Myles Adams.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL John Jenkins. Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; DL, Lee Autry, OL, Dieter Eiselen, LB, Keandre Jones, LB, LaCale London, LB, Ledarius Mack, RB, Napoleon Maxwell DL, Trevon McSwain, RB, Artavis Pierce, LB, Rashad Smith, OL, Badara Traore, WR, Ahmad Wagner.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed RB Samaje Perine off waivers from Miami and LB Austin Calitro off waivers from Jacksonville. Agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agents; DT Tyler Clark, G Clay Cordasco, DT Trey Dishon, DE Kendall Futrell, OT Josh Knipfel, LB Michael Spears, CB Isiah Swann, WR Scotty Washington, RB Devwah Whaley and TE Mitchell Wilcox.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with WR Rashard Higgins on a one-year contract. Signed free agents RB Benny LeMay, CB Jovante Moffatt, OL Drake Dorbeck.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed undrafted rookie free agents DE LaDarius Hamilton, DT Garrett Marino.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed 1 year contract with DL Christian Covington.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with undrafted undrafted rookie free agents; TE Hunter Bryant, S Jeremiah Dinson, S Jalen Elliott, S Bobby Price, FB Luke Sellers, P Arryn Siposs, LS Steven Wirtel.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released S Tashaun Gipson Sr. Signed undrafted rookie free agent OL Elex Woodworth.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent RB/WR De’Michael Harris.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released P Dustin Colquitt, signed undrafted rookie free agent LB Omari Cobb.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent FB Bobby Holly, OL Josh Dunlop.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent DL Eric Banks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent DE Tyshun Render.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Monte Hartage. Waived TE C.J. Cooper, C Tanner Volson, DB Derrick Baity, P Sean Smith, LS Colin Holba and LS Drew Scott. Signed undrafted rookie free agents QB Case Cookus, WR Derrick Dillon, WR Binjimen Victor, TE Kyle Markway OT Tyler Haycraft, DE Oluwole Jr., DE Niko Lalos, LB Dominique Ross, DB Christian Angulo and DB Malcolm Elmore.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed undrafted rookie free agents QB J’Mar Smith, DT Courtney Wallace.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with QB James Winston on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed T Casey Tucker off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed undrafted rookie free agents DB James Pierre, DB Trajan Bandy and LB John Houston.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed undrafted undrafted rookie free agents QB Broc Rutter, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB JaMycal Hasty, FB Josh Hokit, WR Chris Finke, DL Darrion Daniels, LB Jonas Griffith, LB/S Ronnell Perkins, S Jared Mayden and CB DeMarkus Acy, TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed CB Jayson Stanley off waivers from Jacksonville. Signed undrafted rookie free agent RB Anthony Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed undrafted rookie free agent OL Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed undrafted rookie free agents DL Teair Tart.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Agreed to terms with undrafted undrafted rookie free agent QB Steven Montez, WR Johnathon Johnson, Isaiah Wright and TE Thaddeus Moss.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League — Signed G Daishen Nix.

Womens National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tayler Hill.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Matias Maccelli to a three-year entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Released President and CEO John McDonough. Vice President Daniel Wirtz will serve as President.

College

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA,LAS VEGAS LADY REBELS — Named Roman Owen, Mia Bell and Nneka Enemkpali as assistant basketball coaches.

