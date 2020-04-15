Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA bans player for assault during goal celebration

April 15, 2020 6:19 am
 
1 min read
      

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA banned Copenhagen forward Michael Santos for three games on Wednesday for his clash with police and security staff during a goal celebration at Celtic.

A disciplinary charge against Santos of “assaulting another person present at the match” was found proven, UEFA said in a statement.

The Uruguayan forward was also charged by police in Scotland after the incident in the Europa League on Feb. 27.

Santos was celebrating Copenhagen’s second goal in a 3-1 win in the Round of 32, second leg when scorer Pep Biel ran past police and security stewards toward the team’s fans.

Advertisement

The clash happened as Santos, who had earlier scored, was the first teammate to reach Biel.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Police also charged a member of Copenhagen’s security staff, who the club said had tried to prevent a clash.

Copenhagen said in February “we are now waiting to see if the Scottish Police will pursue the case, and of course, we will cooperate if they want more information from the club.”

Santos played in Copenhagen’s Round of 16, first leg game against Istanbul Basakshehir before the Europa League was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. He is suspended for the next three games he would otherwise be eligible to play in UEFA club competitions.

Santos and Copenhagen can appeal against the verdict to UEFA.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln