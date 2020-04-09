Listen Live Sports

UNC reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer

April 9, 2020 10:00 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says reserve big man Brandon Huffman plans to transfer.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior released a statement in a social-media post Thursday, saying he was “looking for an opportunity to expand as a player” but called it a “rough decision to make” after three years at UNC.

Huffman played in 14 games last season and has averaged 1.4 points and 3.1 minutes over his three seasons.

In a statement from the school, coach Roy Williams called Huffman a “fantastic young man” and that he would do anything he can to help him choose the right fit at his next school.

The Associated Press

