FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares lower as Wall St rally fizzles amid virus fears

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are lower today after Thursday’s rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 0.9% lower. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.3%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.1%.

Advertisement

In India, the Sensex lost 0.6%. Shares fell in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished at 2,797.80, down 1.51 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 23,515.26 after losing almost all of a 409-point gain. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.63 points to 8,494.75.

FEDERAL RESERVE-SUPPORT PROGRAMS

Fed will provide monthly disclosures on support programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it will provide monthly reports on several of its economic rescue programs supported by the $2 trillion rescue program passed by Congress.

The Fed said Thursday that it will supply the names and details about participants in the programs. It will also disclose the amounts borrowed and the interest rates being charged on the loans, as well as the Fed programs’ overall costs, revenues and fees.

The rescue effort has come under criticism after disclosures that some major publicly traded companies had obtained forgivable loans from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program. The program quickly ran out of money, leaving many small and mid-size companies unable to obtain the loans.

Congress on Thursday passed legislation providing more support for the program and Treasury has said it will seek to get some companies to give back the support they received.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PACKING

CDC tells South Dakota pork plant how to operate more safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that the operators of a South Dakota meatpacking plant where about 800 workers contracted the coronavirus implement a strict social distancing policy and find ways to overcome language barriers. Over 40 languages are spoken at the plant. The CDC’s memo specifically addresses the situation at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls but it also may give an indication of the broader recommendations the agency is working on for meat processing plants nationwide.

A CDC team toured the plant last week and reported that the company had slowed down production lines to space workers farther apart and installed about 800 Plexiglas barriers along the lines. But even though there were only a few workers left in the plant, some were still gathering closer than 6 feet apart when not at their workstations or not wearing face masks.

To overcome the language barriers, the agency recommended that Smithfield post signs with pictograms and in more languages to communicate vital information to employees.

The CDC said that Smithfield is also planning to give workers a new face mask every day and to equip production staff with face shields.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO MEAT PACKING PLANT

Colorado plant to reopen

DENVER — A major meatpacking plant in Colorado that closed because of a coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of four workers is set to reopen today after a two-week disinfection, even as some question how employees can maintain social distancing inside the facility to curb the spread of the disease.

The JBS USA plant in Greeley was partially closed April 11 after health officials in Weld County cited the close proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they were sick as factors in the outbreak.

According to state health officials, at least 102 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA REOPENING

Georgia’s governor issues new guidelines for reopening

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is allowing businesses such as barber shops, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and massage therapists to reopen today, despite the state’s reported coronavirus cases rising near 22,000 and deaths past 880.

The governor is also allowing elective medical procedures to resume today.

On Monday, limited in-restaurant dining may resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses are subject to restrictions including separating workers and enhanced sanitation.

Restaurants will be limited to 10 customers per 500 square feet and all employees must wear face coverings “at all times,” among 39 requirements Kemp ordered Thursday night. He’s ordered gyms users to wipe down equipment and ordered movie theaters ushers to enforce social distancing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHARP

Sharp Corp holding lottery for popular masks

TOKYO (AP) — Masks from Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. have proved so popular with consumers there is going to be a lottery.

Sharp says access got so massive for online orders, which began Tuesday, that not a single sale was completed.

As a fix, Sharp has announced a lottery for 30,000 boxes of the masks, each with 50 masks.

A person is entitled to one 2,980 yen ($28) box each.

Applications are accepted all day Monday next week, with lottery winners announced Tuesday.

DRAFTKINGS-GOING PUBLIC

Lack of sports doesn’t stop DraftKings from going public

BOSTON (AP) — Sports daily fantasy and betting website DraftKings will debut as a publicly traded company today against a backdrop of a near-complete shutdown of athletic competition across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. DraftKings’ move to Wall Street was sealed Thursday after shareholders of a so-called blank-check company, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., approved a merger. Blank check companies typically are publicly traded but have no operations of their own and aim to acquire or merge with others.

The two are also combining with sports gambling platform supplier SBTech. The combined company will have an initial market value of $3.3 billion.

DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins will remain the head of the merged company. Robins said he believes that the long-term outlook for sports gambling remains strong, and that the company may even benefit from pent-up fan enthusiasm when games return.

CHINA-ELECTRIC VEHICLES

China promises subsidies to boost falling electric car sales

BEIJING (AP) — China is promising more subsidies to shore up plunging electric vehicle sales amid the coronavirus pandemic but set limits that exclude Tesla’s made-in-China model.

The Finance Ministry says subsidies and tax breaks that were due to end this year will be extended by two years in response to “unfavorable factors” including the virus.

Beijing has spent billions of dollars subsidizing electrics in hopes of cleaning up China’s smog-choked cities and taking an early lead in a promising global industry.

Demand sank last year after regulators started cutting subsidies. First-quarter sales plunged by more than 50% after China shut down much of its economy to fight the virus.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.