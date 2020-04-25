Update on the latest sports

NFL-REDSKINS-49ERS TRADE

49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks.

The Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire the 31-year-old Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason. In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins’ medical staff and organization as a whole.

The deal reunites Williams with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

NFL-DRAFT

Bengals kick off final day

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL draft entered its third and final day with Cincinnati selecting an Appalachian State linebacker. Akeem Davis-Gaither was the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the year and a standout at the Senior Bowl, a game the Bengals coaching staff worked.

The Redskins dealt their unhappy veteran tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco on Saturday morning, and then chose LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles, who has been plagued by off-field issues and served a six-game suspension. Two people familiar with the deal say the Niners will send a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams.

The Southeastern Conference is on pace to smash another NFL draft record. A year after having a record 64 players selected during the three-day, seven-round event, the SEC had a whopping 40 guys go in the first three rounds. Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams had at least one player drafted. Only Mississippi failed to land a player in any of the first three rounds.

Meanwhile, such iconic programs as Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska and West Virginia had no players selected in the first three rounds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-WAKE FOREST-MANNING

Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning on Saturday after losing seasons in five of his six years and only one NCAA Tournament appearance.

The decision came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, capping a third straight losing season.

Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament.

Athletic director John Currie said in a statement the change came after“a “comprehensive review” of the program. Currie said associate head coach and program great Randolph Childress will lead the program in the interim.

Manning had said after the Pitt loss on March 10 that he “absolutely” expected to return next season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection. A news release from Richard Children Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction. Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.

Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

In other developments related to the pandemic:

— The British government is stepping up its planning with sports bodies about the resumption of events once the coronavirus national lockdown is eased. Government medical officials are involved in the talks about the logistics and health procedures required to allow sports competitions to restart. The Premier League last played a game on March 9 and has plans to try to restart from June 8. The national lockdown is currently in place until May 7. Cricket authorities have already said their sport won’t resume until July, but horse racing is currently only suspended until June.

— A top-flight Dutch soccer team is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association’s decision to cancel the remainder of the league season FC Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision, which also allocated places in next season’s European competitions based on the standings when play was halted. The Netherlands was the first top-tier European league to cancel the remainder of the season. Neighboring Belgium could also end its season at a meeting Monday.

— English Premier League team Chelsea says it will not impose a pay cut on its first-team squad and instead will ask players to continue their support for charities during the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea also said it will not be furloughing any full-time staff, and casual workers and match day employees are being compensated by the club through to June 30. The Blues have been in negotiations with their players about a salary reduction, reportedly around 10%, in an effort to save money during the current crisis. That is lower than the Premier League’s suggestion of 30% for all clubs but Chelsea has now decided to take a different approach.

— Aston Villa players will take a 25% pay cut to help the English Premier League club during the coronavirus outbreak. The club chief executive Christian Purslow says, “First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty.” He added a further review will then take place.

— The South Pacific island of Vanuatu (vah-noo-AH’-too) was likely the only venue in the world hosting a competitive sports final Saturday, and it was streamed live. Officials set up four cameras and commentary for the online stream on the Vanuatu Cricket Association’s Facebook site. Association chief executive Shane Deitz said there were 350,000 views of a men’s 10-over exhibition match followed by the women’s Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls, who went undefeated in the four-team competition.

