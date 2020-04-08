Listen Live Sports

US national soccer team’s gender discrimination case delayed

April 8, 2020 6:10 pm
 
The trial date for a gender discrimination case filed by the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been pushed back to June 16.

Players for the team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They allege that they have not been paid equitably when compared to players on the men’s team and have asked for more than $66 million in damages.

The trial date was originally set for May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Additionally, the April 20 pretrial conference was moved to June 1.

Both sides had sought guidance from the court in light of the coronavirus outbreak. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay at home order in his state because of the global pandemic.

