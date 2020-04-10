Listen Live Sports

US Olympic swimming trials reset for June 2021 in Omaha

April 10, 2020 10:31 am
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska

USA Swimming announced the new dates Friday, less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially scheduled for June 21-28 in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha, the 17,560-seat downtown arena that will host the event for the fourth straight quadrennial.

The trials are the sole qualifier for U.S. Olympic team, with the top two finishers in each event earning a trip to Tokyo. The original 15-session, eight-day schedule will remain for the rescheduled trials.

“Fans can expect to witness the same incredible level of competition and entertainment throughout this highly-anticipated event,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming’s chief operating officer.

As of Friday, 1,213 athletes had qualified to compete at the trials. USA Swimming expects all will be accepted to the rescheduled event.

Updated standards will be issued for those who have not yet qualified when swimmers are cleared to return to competition, which is on hold because of the virus outbreak.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for the 2020 trials will be reissued the same tickets or can get a refund within six months.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

