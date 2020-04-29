Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

USC’s Elijah Weaver enters transfer portal

April 29, 2020 12:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California guard Elijah Weaver has entered the NCAA transfer portal, seeking to leave the Trojans after two seasons.

He averaged 6.6 points and 1.8 assists in 31 games last season, coming off the bench for the final 17 games. He shot 41% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

The sophomore from Cocoa, Florida, was expected to be a key part of the Trojans’ lineup next season.

“The past two years in Southern California have been nothing but fun. Memories and relationships that I’ve built and people I’ve been able to meet I’ll cherish forever,” Weaver wrote Tuesday night on social media. “But all good things come to an end and with that being said I’ve (decided) to enter my name in the transfer portal and explore other options in my basketball career. Respect My Decision.”

Advertisement

The Trojans’ roster will look different next season after they lost all five of their top scorers. Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic and Daniel Utomi graduated; Onyeka Okongwu declared for the NBA draft after one season; and backup guard Kyle Sturdivant transferred to Georgia Tech following the death of his father.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Trojans went 22-9 and 11-7 in the Pac-12 last season. Guard Ethan Anderson and forwards Isaiah Mobley and Max Abonkpolo will return as sophomores, joined by recruits Evan Mobley and Boubacar Coulibaly. Guard Noah Baumann becomes eligible after sitting out a year following his transfer from San Jose State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall