Vandy senior Clevon Brown granted extra year after injury

April 14, 2020 4:53 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season.

The Commodores announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-8 Brown would return for the 2020-21 season. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said they are excited that Brown was granted another year of eligibility and thanked the support staff for helping make his case.

Brown averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game before hurting his knee in a Dec. 14 game against Liberty.

Having Brown back is expected to be a big boost after the Commodores went 11-21 in Stackhouse’s debut season. Sophomore forward Aaron Nesmith already declared for the NBA draft and is a projected first-round pick and junior guard Saben Lee is testing his NBA draft stock.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

