Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Verge is 3rd Arizona State player to declare for NBA draft

April 29, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. has become the third Arizona State player to declare for the NBA draft.

The junior guard joined Remy Martin and Romello White among the 205 underclassmen so far on the league’s official list. Players have until June 3 to remove their names from the June 25 draft.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season.

Verge played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He had a breakout performance in a blowout loss to Saint Mary’s on Dec. 18, scoring 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top 25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall