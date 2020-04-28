Violations bring probation for Nebraska women’s gymnastics

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program has been given two years of probation and fined for breaking NCAA rules under former head coach Dan Kendig.

The Division I Committee on Infractions announced Tuesday that the program exceeded the number of allowable coaches when Kendig and members of the program arranged for a former volunteer assistant coach to receive impermissible compensation from 2014-18.

Kendig announced his retirement in October 2018, with athletic director Bill Moos saying the coach’s decision came amid concerns about compliance issues. Kendig coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons and led them to 14 conference titles and 12 NCAA Super Six Finals.

The unnamed volunteer coach had served as an outside consultant beginning in 2011 and developed floor exercise choreography and music. While acting as an outside consultant, it was permissible for the gymnasts to pay him for his services.

The consultant, at Kendig’s request, took a position as volunteer assistant in 2014 so he could have an expanded role with the team. The violations occurred when the volunteer received $300 per year from each gymnast for floor exercise choreography and an undisclosed amount from the university for floor exercise music. NCAA rules forbid volunteer assistants from being paid.

According to the case resolution agreement between the NCAA and the school, Kendig coordinated with the volunteer to submit invoices for floor exercise music from a fictitious company, Fantasy Floor Music. The invoices requested the check be made payable to an associate of the volunteer coach so the university would not detect the impermissible payments.

Because of his personal involvement in the violations, Kendig agreed he did not promote an atmosphere of compliance.

In addition to the program being on probation through April 2022, Nebraska must pay a fine of $5,000 plus 1% of the women’s gymnastics budget.

Kendig and the former volunteer assistant also face restrictions if they are employed by other NCAA schools.

The program already served a self-imposed penalty, reducing its coaching staff by one member for 2018-19.

Nebraska Athletics said in a statement: “We appreciate the cooperation and dialogue we have had with the NCAA during this process. Our focus now is on the future of our women’s gymnastics program under the direction of Head Coach Heather Brink.”

