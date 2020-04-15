Listen Live Sports

Washington Redskins in position to get draft’s best defender

April 15, 2020 10:57 am
 
2. WASHINGTON (3-13)

LAST SEASON: Coach Jay Gruden was fired after 0-5 start, but interim replacement Bill Callahan couldn’t turn things with under-performing, injured roster as rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins learned on job with few wins to show for progress.

FREE AGENCY: Released CB Josh Norman, TE Jordan Reed, S Montae Nicholson and WR Paul Richardson. Traded CB Quinton Dunbar. Lost G Ereck Flowers. Didn’t re-sign RB Chris Thompson. Acquired QB Kyle Allen. Signed CB Kendall Fuller, S Sean Davis, LB Thomas Davis, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Cody Latimer, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, TE Logan Paulsen, TE Richard Rodgers and G Wes Schweitzer. Re-signed LB Jon Bostic and DL Caleb Brantley.

THEY NEED: TE, CB, OL, S

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, DL

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State Edge defender Chase Young, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

OUTLOOK: Young is expected to be Redskins’ pick unless offered king’s ransom to trade down. New coach Ron Rivera has no connection to Haskins, so going QB is possible early if Washington isn’t sold on Young at No. 2. Any move down would likely net second-round pick because Redskins don’t have one after moving up for pass-rusher Montez Sweat late in first round last year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

