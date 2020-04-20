Listen Live Sports

Washington State’s Elleby will go through NBA draft process

April 20, 2020 12:37 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State star CJ Elleby plans to go through the NBA draft process.

Elleby, who led the Cougars in scoring and rebounding this season as a sophomore, says he had nothing to lose by putting his name in the draft pool. He can still return to Washington State for his junior season as long as he withdraws his name by 5 p.m. on June 15.

“I’m just looking for that team to take a chance on me and believe in my abilities and see some potential in me,” Elleby told reporters.

The forward from Seattle went through the predraft process last year, working out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers before opting to return to school.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward earned All-Pac-12 honors after averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Elleby, who was encouraged to focus on his defense when he worked out with NBA teams last year, also averaged a conference-high 1.8 steals per game. He blocked 26 shots this season.

