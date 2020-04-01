Wednesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Robby Anderson to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract. Signed LB Robert Quinn to a five-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Cody Kessler.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Signed RB Dion Lewis.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Mike Person.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed CB Ronald Darby.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired M Jade Moore.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Tim Kisner men’s head basketball coach.
