Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Daryl Williams and CB E.J. Gaines to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Robby Anderson to a two-year contract. Signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract. Signed LB Robert Quinn to a five-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Elijah Lee.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Randall Cobb to a three-year contract. Signed S Eric Murray to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Andrew Whitworth to a three-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Cody Kessler.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Signed RB Dion Lewis.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released OL Mike Person.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed CB Ronald Darby.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired M Jade Moore.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Tim Kisner men’s head basketball coach.

