Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBAll Frontier League

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Ward.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackenside Alexander, LB Josh Byrnes, CB LeShaun Sims and WR Mike Thomas on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with S Vonn Bell, G Xavier Su’a-Filo and CB Trae Waynes on three-year contracts. Agreed to terms with DT D.J. Reader on a four-year contract. Re-signed G Alex Redmond to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas to a restricted free agent contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-Signed G Jordan Simmons.

Advertisement

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jack Crawford to a one-year deal.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced G Brandon Scherff has signed franchise tender.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced DePaul men’s basketball G Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Brett Tahah women’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.