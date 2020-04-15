Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Josh Hawkins.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB DeAndre Washington to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired C Tina Charles from New York in exchange for a first-round pick, 2021 first, second and third-round picks and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract.

Advertisement

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Announced football DL Jovan Swann has transferred from Stanford.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.