Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

April 15, 2020 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Josh Hawkins.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB DeAndre Washington to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired C Tina Charles from New York in exchange for a first-round pick, 2021 first, second and third-round picks and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract.

Advertisement
COLLEGE

INDIANA — Announced football DL Jovan Swann has transferred from Stanford.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain