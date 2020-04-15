Wednesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Josh Hawkins.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Roy Robertson-Harris to a restricted free agent tender.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Paul Butler, WR Jonathan Duhart and LB Steve Longa.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB DeAndre Washington to a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired C Tina Charles from New York in exchange for a first-round pick, 2021 first, second and third-round picks and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract.
INDIANA — Announced football DL Jovan Swann has transferred from Stanford.
