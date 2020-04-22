Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted interim manager Ron Roenicke to manager

MLB — Suspended without pay Boston Red Sox video replay system operator J.T. Watkins for 2020 season. Boston Red Sox forfeited their second round selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

FOOTBALL NFL

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Leonard Williams to a non-exclusive franchise tag.

COLLEGE

BUTLER — Men’s basketball added graduate tranfer G Jair Bolden.

NJ CITY — Named Nick Margiasso men’s and women’s head tennis coach.

