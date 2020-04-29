Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed undrafted free agents; K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O’Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Agreed to terms with F Dominic Franco on a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.