Wednesday’s Transactions

April 29, 2020 2:56 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed undrafted free agents; K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O’Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Agreed to terms with F Dominic Franco on a one-year contract.

