FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Signed CB Ronald Darby.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired M Jade Moore.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Tim Kisner men’s head basketball coach.

