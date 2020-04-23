Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wings waive F Kaela Davis 3 years after picked 10th overall

April 23, 2020 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings have waived forward Kaela Davis after three seasons.

Davis was the 10th overall pick by the Wings in 2017 WNBA draft, soon after South Carolina won the national championship game in Dallas. She was taken six picks after the Wings selected Allisha Gray, her college teammate with the Gamecocks.

The Wings announced the move with Davis on Thursday, six days after they had three of the first seven picks in this year’s draft. One of their draft picks last week was guard Tyasha Harris, a freshman on that 2017 title team with Davis and Gray at South Carolina.

Davis started 22 of her 93 games for the Wings the last three seasons. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|23 Adobe Certified Professional: Adobe...
4|23 Government Proposal Graphics Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tens of thousands National Guard troops aid FEMA in COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1984: HHS announces discovery of AIDS virus origins