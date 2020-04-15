Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

With pair of 1st-round picks, Vikings face pressing CB need

April 15, 2020 10:40 am
 
1 min read
      

22 and 25. MINNESOTA (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Behind career-best season from QB Kirk Cousins, breakout year by RB Dalvin Cook, strong pass rush and top-five turnover margin in league, Vikings earned wild-card spot and won playoff game at New Orleans. Fell at San Francisco while being overwhelmed by NFC champ’s unrelenting defense.

FREE AGENCY: Traded WR Stefon Diggs. Released DT Linval Joseph, CB Xavier Rhodes, RG Josh Kline. Didn’t re-sign DE Everson Griffen, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, DE Stephen Weatherly, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jayron Kearse, WR Laquon Treadwell. Signed DT Michael Pierce, WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel. Re-signed K Dan Bailey, P Britton Colquitt, FB C.J. Ham.

THEY NEED: CB, WR, G, DE, S.

Advertisement

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB, TE, DT, C.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU CB Kristian Fulton, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

OUTLOOK: Trading disgruntled Diggs to Buffalo fetched Vikings extra first-round pick, No. 22, along with additional choices in fifth and sixth round. GM Rick Spielman has capital to move up in first round if desired, currently with 12 selections, including five of top 105. Replacing Diggs made bit easier by deep pool of WR prospects, but Vikings must find at least one new starter on OL from this draft. They also have not had this many immediate needs on defense since arrival of coach Mike Zimmer in 2014, starting at CB.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain