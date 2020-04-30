Listen Live Sports

WR Marqise Lee tops list of Patriots’ 8 free agent signings

April 30, 2020 6:27 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Marqise Lee hopes to revive an injury-plagued career at his latest NFL stop in New England.

The former Jaguars receiver was one of eight veteran free agents signings announced by New England on Thursday. The list also includes quarterback Brian Hoyer, who agreed to a one-year deal last month.

Lee marks the Patriots’ most significant move this offseason to begin rebuilding a receivers group that saw Phillip Dorsett depart in free agency. New England also added fullback Dan Vitale, most recently with Green Bay, to replace James Develin, who announced his retirement this week.

The 39th overall draft pick in 2014, Lee appeared in six games last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He also missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury. He has 30 career starts, with 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.

New England’s other signings were defensive lineman Beau Allen, receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Brandon Copeland, and defensive backs Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

