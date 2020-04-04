Listen Live Sports

XFL Glance

April 4, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

DC at New York, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Houston at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

DC at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

New York at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

