2020 Baseball Projected Payrolls, List

May 5, 2020 1:16 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, based on March 28 rosters and injured lists, and including Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Because active rosters were not reduced to 26, teams have different totals of active players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

N.Y. Yankees $241,850,425
Los Angeles Dodgers 221,658,500
Houston 207,699,456
Chicago Cubs 191,726,167
Los Angeles Angels 181,002,179
Boston 177,136,540
Washington 177,004,795
New York Mets 174,092,429
St. Louis 167,503,914
Philadelphia 167,385,591
Texas 159,748,667
San Diego 157,921,622
San Francisco 157,066,945
Colorado 156,263,000
Atlanta 154,183,232
Cincinnati 146,977,993
Minnesota 132,174,311
Chicago White Sox 126,348,500
Seattle 115,840,301
Toronto 108,537,471
Arizona 106,973,000
Detroit 105,041,600
Milwaukee 104,813,503
Oakland 96,285,600
Cleveland 91,210,701
Kansas City 87,710,325
Miami 70,821,684
Tampa Bay 69,104,969
Baltimore 61,449,167
Pittsburgh 54,339,500

