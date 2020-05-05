2020 Baseball Projected Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Projected 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, based on March 28 rosters and injured lists, and including Michael Pineda, who has a guaranteed contract and has 39 games remaining on the restricted list. Because active rosters were not reduced to 26, teams have different totals of active players. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll New York Yankees $241,850,425 Los Angeles Dodgers 221,658,500 Houston 207,699,456 Chicago Cubs 191,726,167 Los Angeles Angels 181,002,179 Boston 177,136,540 Washington 177,004,795 New York Mets 174,092,429 St. Louis 167,503,914 Philadelphia 167,385,591 Texas 159,748,667 San Diego 157,921,622 San Francisco 157,066,945 Colorado 156,263,000 Atlanta 154,183,232 Cincinnati 146,977,993 Minnesota 132,174,311 Chicago White Sox 126,348,500 Seattle 115,840,301 Toronto 108,537,471 Arizona 106,973,000 Detroit 105,041,600 Milwaukee 104,813,503 Oakland 96,285,600 Cleveland 91,210,701 Kansas City 87,710,325 Miami 70,821,684 Tampa Bay 69,104,969 Baltimore 61,449,167 Pittsburgh 54,339,500

