Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 NFL Preseason Schedule

May 28, 2020 2:56 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
HALL OF FAME WEEK
Thursday, Aug. 6

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 13

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

Saturday, Aug. 15

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 20

Carolina at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 21

Atlanta at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Aug. 24

Washington at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 27

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Aug. 29

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Baltimore, 8 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 3

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG, Navy seize drug trafficking vessel

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system