5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP OBAMACARE CASE The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

2. RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED The 87-year-old justice underwent a non-surgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone but has no plans to miss the court’s arguments by telephone.

3. WHAT TRUMP PICK FOR DNI POST SAYS Texas congressman John Ratcliffe tells a Senate panel that he won’t allow politics to color intelligence he takes to the president.

4. CHINA PLANS TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION BY 2022 The announcement further cements China’s aspirations to rival the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in outer space exploration.

5. WHO’S CLOSING IN ON SHULA’S HALLOWED MARK New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who with 304 wins needs 44 more to break the NFL record set by the Miami Dolphins icon, who died this week at age 90.

