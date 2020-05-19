Listen Live Sports

Academic Progress Rate Penalties

May 19, 2020 1:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

Twenty-three teams in 10 different Division I sports will face penalties as early as next season because of consistently poor Academic Progress Rate scores. Alabama A&M and Stephen F. Austin received the harshest punishments with three programs at each school facing postseason bans.

___

Postseason Bans

Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer

Alabama State: men’s basketball

Coppin State: women’s track and field

Delaware State: men’s basketball

Grambling: men’s track and field

Howard: football

McNeese State: football

Prairie View A&M: football

Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field

Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball

Level One Penalties

Alabama State: men’s basketball

Bethune-Cookman: men’s golf and men’s track and field

Chicago State: men’s basketball

Coppin State: men’s basketball

McNeese State: football

Prairie View A&M: football and women’s basketball

South Carolina State: women’s volleyball

Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football and men’s basketball

Level Two Penalties

Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer

Coppin State: women’s track and field

Delaware State: men’s basketball

Grambling: men’s track and field

Howard: football

Southern, men’s cross country and men’s track and field

___

Source: NCAA

